COVIR.IO 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $53,906.00 (CVR)

COVIR.IO (CURRENCY:CVR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. One COVIR.IO coin can now be bought for about $79.13 or 0.00143974 BTC on exchanges. COVIR.IO has a total market capitalization of $9.42 million and approximately $53,906.00 worth of COVIR.IO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, COVIR.IO has traded 20.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00062051 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $154.62 or 0.00281339 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004663 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $581.80 or 0.01058609 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.06 or 0.00724289 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00025924 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,811.65 or 0.99731943 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About COVIR.IO

COVIR.IO’s genesis date was January 19th, 2021. COVIR.IO’s total supply is 8,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,108 coins. COVIR.IO’s official message board is medium.com/@covir . COVIR.IO’s official Twitter account is @Polkacover . COVIR.IO’s official website is covir.io/v2

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

COVIR.IO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVIR.IO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVIR.IO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COVIR.IO using one of the exchanges listed above.

