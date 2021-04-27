CPS Technologies (CPSH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.
CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.15 million for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 24.47%.
NASDAQ CPSH traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $7.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,321,158. The firm has a market cap of $110.30 million, a PE ratio of 66.50 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. CPS Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.35.
About CPS Technologies
CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. The company primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; baseplates and housings for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications, as well as in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.
