CPS Technologies (CPSH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.15 million for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 24.47%.

Get CPS Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ CPSH traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $7.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,321,158. The firm has a market cap of $110.30 million, a PE ratio of 66.50 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. CPS Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.35.

In other news, CFO Charles Kellogg Griffith, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $44,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,621.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Financial Corp Peregrine sold 101,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $1,306,119.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 292,327 shares of company stock worth $4,534,084. Corporate insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

About CPS Technologies

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. The company primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; baseplates and housings for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications, as well as in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for CPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.