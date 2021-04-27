CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.35

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.35 and traded as low as $7.96. CPS Technologies shares last traded at $8.56, with a volume of 591,334 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.35. The firm has a market cap of $118.32 million, a PE ratio of 71.33 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.15 million for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 6.69%.

In related news, Director Daniel C. Snow sold 91,627 shares of CPS Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $1,764,736.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Financial Corp Peregrine sold 101,802 shares of CPS Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $1,306,119.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 292,327 shares of company stock worth $4,534,084. 31.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in CPS Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in CPS Technologies by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,506 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 11,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in CPS Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $308,000. Institutional investors own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

CPS Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:CPSH)

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. The company primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; baseplates and housings for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications, as well as in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.

