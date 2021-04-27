Cranswick (LON:CWK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3,519.10

Shares of Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,519.10 ($45.98) and traded as high as GBX 3,738 ($48.84). Cranswick shares last traded at GBX 3,700 ($48.34), with a volume of 50,414 shares changing hands.

Separately, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price target on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,727.50 ($48.70).

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,616.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,519.10. The company has a market cap of £1.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33.

In related news, insider Mark Bottomley sold 1,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,500 ($45.73), for a total value of £37,135 ($48,517.12). Also, insider Martin T. P. Davey sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,576 ($46.72), for a total transaction of £30,396 ($39,712.57). In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,261 shares of company stock valued at $7,947,300.

About Cranswick (LON:CWK)

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

