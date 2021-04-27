CRDT (CRDT) Hits Market Cap of $210,880.49

CRDT (CURRENCY:CRDT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. CRDT has a market cap of $210,880.49 and $526,915.00 worth of CRDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CRDT has traded up 46.4% against the dollar. One CRDT coin can currently be bought for $0.0264 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CRDT Profile

CRDT is a coin. CRDT’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,001,319 coins. CRDT’s official website is crdt.io . The Reddit community for CRDT is https://reddit.com/r/CRDT . CRDT’s official Twitter account is @CRDTpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CRDT™ is a system of finance that allows users to make transactions internationally, CRDTpay is coming soon with a complete banking solution. “

