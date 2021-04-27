Cred (LBA) Trading 4.1% Lower This Week

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 27th. One Cred coin can currently be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Cred has a market cap of $6.07 million and approximately $617,744.00 worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cred has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cred alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00066240 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00020247 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00065303 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $436.69 or 0.00793890 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.52 or 0.00097301 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,506.47 or 0.08192674 BTC.

Cred Profile

Cred (CRYPTO:LBA) is a coin. It was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 840,410,205 coins. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cred is www.mycred.io . Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cred (LBA) is a cryptocurrency token and operates on the Ethereum platform. It is a decentralized lending ecosystem that facilitates global open access to credit. LBA is a global utility token that enables superior rates on digital assets. Cred lends USD, Euros and other fiat currencies with your crypto assets as collateral. No need to sell your crypto, simply access a secured line of credit. Cred offers the most competitive interest rates on digital assets such as BTC, XRP, ETH and fiat currencies such as the USD and EURO. Access your earning potential through one of Cred’s many partners. No minimum investment size, no hidden fees, just great returns. Earn up to 10% on your digital assets including crypto, fiat, and precious metals. Cred has one of the most comprehensive insurance policies available on the market, including Cyber hacking, E&O and regulatory coverage. Cred works with Lockton, one of the world’s largest privately owned, independent insurance brokerage firms, and with some of the largest insurance underwriters in the world. “

Cred Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cred using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.