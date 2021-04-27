Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Earns “Hold” Rating from HSBC

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at HSBC in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $137.00 price target on the bank’s stock. HSBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.52% from the stock’s current price.

BAP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Itau BBA Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.63.

NYSE BAP opened at $121.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.70, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.95. Credicorp has a 52 week low of $110.47 and a 52 week high of $172.12.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The bank reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $944.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Credicorp had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 2.76%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Credicorp will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Credicorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Credicorp by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Credicorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Credicorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. 65.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

