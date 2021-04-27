Credit Suisse Group Boosts Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target to C$46.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group to C$46.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.77% from the company’s current price.

CPX has been the topic of several other reports. CSFB raised Capital Power from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, ATB Capital cut Capital Power from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$41.00.

Shares of CPX traded up C$0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$38.73. 160,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,431. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$36.82 and a 200-day moving average price of C$34.82. Capital Power has a 12-month low of C$23.72 and a 12-month high of C$38.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.26.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.27). The company had revenue of C$516.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Capital Power will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.25, for a total value of C$155,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,180,466.50.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

