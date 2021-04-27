Credit Suisse Group Boosts KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target to $380.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $325.00 to $380.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.16% from the company’s previous close.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 price objective (up previously from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, January 18th. Cowen upped their target price on KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.94.

KLAC opened at $335.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $320.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.46. KLA has a one year low of $147.54 and a one year high of $359.69. The stock has a market cap of $51.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that KLA will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total transaction of $387,258.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,739.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total value of $1,271,545.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,194,849.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in KLA in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

