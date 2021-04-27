Credit Suisse Group Boosts SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target to $312.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $277.00 to $312.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.13% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SBA Communications to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of SBA Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $309.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.38.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $296.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a PE ratio of -1,978.40 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications has a 52-week low of $232.88 and a 52-week high of $328.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $276.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.95.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $548.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.14) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SBA Communications news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total value of $214,313.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,662.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total transaction of $1,052,773.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,295,693.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.