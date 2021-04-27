Credit Suisse Group Increases KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target to $380.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $325.00 to $380.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective (up previously from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $335.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $320.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.46. The company has a market cap of $51.74 billion, a PE ratio of 40.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. KLA has a fifty-two week low of $147.54 and a fifty-two week high of $359.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.05. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KLA will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total value of $1,271,545.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares in the company, valued at $23,194,849.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total transaction of $387,258.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in KLA during the first quarter worth $38,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of KLA in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

