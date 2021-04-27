Credit Suisse Group Raises Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target to $308.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $286.00 to $308.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 7.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LII. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lennox International from $258.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Lennox International from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Lennox International from $310.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.42.

Shares of LII opened at $332.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $316.46 and a 200 day moving average of $292.24. Lennox International has a twelve month low of $173.24 and a twelve month high of $348.25. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 0.81.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $930.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.99 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 176.45% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lennox International will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 1,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.65, for a total value of $564,688.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,263,821.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.80, for a total value of $104,529.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,676 shares of company stock worth $5,076,777. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cobiz Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cobiz Wealth LLC now owns 37,715 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,222,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lennox International during the first quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 427,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,432,000 after purchasing an additional 15,160 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in Lennox International during the second quarter worth $1,821,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,855,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

