Credit Suisse Group Raises Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$13.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$13.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the mining company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 17.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LUN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Cormark increased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lundin Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$15.08.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Lundin Mining stock traded up C$0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$15.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,308,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,189,212. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of C$5.68 and a twelve month high of C$16.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.18 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.62. The firm has a market cap of C$11.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.51.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$690.15 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley acquired 66,660 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$544,612.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 164,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,345,272.20.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.