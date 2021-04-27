Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Short Interest Update

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 638,300 shares, an increase of 25,432.0% from the March 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 743,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN during the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SLVO traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 581,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,307. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.32 and a 200 day moving average of $6.41. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $7.50.

