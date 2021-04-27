Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Acquires 1,659 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,904 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.3% of Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $261.55 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $169.39 and a fifty-two week high of $262.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.77.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.75.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.