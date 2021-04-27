Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.57

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.57 and traded as high as C$4.64. Crescent Point Energy shares last traded at C$4.59, with a volume of 1,218,727 shares changing hands.

CPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$4.25 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.02.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$447.80 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -0.21%.

About Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.