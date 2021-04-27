Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($1.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Crestwood Equity Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 682,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,865. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.74. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $30.46. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -21.98 and a beta of 3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.60%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25,000.00%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist raised their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.09.

In related news, major shareholder Gas Services Holding Crestwood sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $132,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William H. Moore sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $2,216,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides a range of infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L).

