Crewe Advisors LLC Has $1.41 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 40.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 457 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 0.4% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,409.00 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,256.38 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 99.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,193.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,197.22.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,400.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,947.54.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

