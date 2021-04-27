Cricut (CRCT) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Cricut (NASDAQ: CRCT):

4/26/2021 – Cricut is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Cricut is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Cricut is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Cricut is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ CRCT opened at $23.95 on Tuesday. Cricut, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.88 and a 12-month high of $25.57.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

