Cricut, Inc.’s Quiet Period Will Expire on May 4th (NASDAQ:CRCT)

Cricut’s (NASDAQ:CRCT) quiet period will end on Tuesday, May 4th. Cricut had issued 15,314,903 shares in its IPO on March 25th. The total size of the offering was $306,298,060 based on an initial share price of $20.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays began coverage on Cricut in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cricut in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CRCT opened at $23.95 on Tuesday. Cricut has a 52 week low of $14.88 and a 52 week high of $25.57.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

