CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.73% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. CRISPR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.82.

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $135.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.90 and its 200-day moving average is $135.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.63 and a beta of 2.37. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $46.84 and a 52-week high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.10% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total value of $4,020,606.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,564,813.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 400.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 367.6% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

