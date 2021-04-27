Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Sets New 12-Month High at $39.39

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.39 and last traded at $38.16, with a volume of 3776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.77.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Criteo from $20.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Criteo from $28.25 to $39.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Criteo from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JMP Securities raised shares of Criteo from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Criteo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.53.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.67 and its 200-day moving average is $24.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 1.05.
In other Criteo news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 2,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total transaction of $96,497.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo during the first quarter worth about $1,604,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo during the first quarter worth about $478,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 845.9% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo during the first quarter worth about $904,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo during the first quarter worth about $290,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Criteo Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRTO)
Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.
