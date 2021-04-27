Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Sets New 12-Month High at $39.39

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.39 and last traded at $38.16, with a volume of 3776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.77.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Criteo from $20.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Criteo from $28.25 to $39.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Criteo from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JMP Securities raised shares of Criteo from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Criteo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.53.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.67 and its 200-day moving average is $24.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 1.05.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.52 million. Criteo had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 11.08%. Criteo’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Criteo S.A. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Criteo news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 2,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total transaction of $96,497.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo during the first quarter worth about $1,604,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo during the first quarter worth about $478,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 845.9% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo during the first quarter worth about $904,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo during the first quarter worth about $290,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Criteo Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

