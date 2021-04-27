Criteo Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 2,721 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 955% compared to the average volume of 258 put options.
Shares of CRTO stock opened at $38.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.08. Criteo has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $39.07.
Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.52 million. Criteo had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Criteo will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 2,839 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total value of $96,497.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Criteo by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 69,392 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Criteo by 845.9% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Criteo by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 30,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Criteo by 241.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Criteo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.
Criteo Company Profile
Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.
