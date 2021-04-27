Criteo Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 2,721 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 955% compared to the average volume of 258 put options.

Shares of CRTO stock opened at $38.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.08. Criteo has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $39.07.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.52 million. Criteo had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Criteo will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRTO. TheStreet raised shares of Criteo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Macquarie raised shares of Criteo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Criteo from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Criteo from $20.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.53.

In other news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 2,839 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total value of $96,497.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Criteo by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 69,392 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Criteo by 845.9% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Criteo by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 30,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Criteo by 241.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Criteo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

