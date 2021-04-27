Critical Analysis: Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) and ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT)

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) and ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.4% of Pulse Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.6% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.8% of Pulse Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Pulse Biosciences and ClearPoint Neuro’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pulse Biosciences N/A N/A -$46.97 million ($2.26) -9.63 ClearPoint Neuro $11.22 million 37.63 -$5.54 million ($0.42) -49.00

ClearPoint Neuro has higher revenue and earnings than Pulse Biosciences. ClearPoint Neuro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pulse Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Pulse Biosciences has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ClearPoint Neuro has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Pulse Biosciences and ClearPoint Neuro, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pulse Biosciences 0 0 2 0 3.00 ClearPoint Neuro 0 0 2 0 3.00

Pulse Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $43.00, suggesting a potential upside of 97.52%. ClearPoint Neuro has a consensus price target of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 70.07%. Given Pulse Biosciences’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Pulse Biosciences is more favorable than ClearPoint Neuro.

Profitability

This table compares Pulse Biosciences and ClearPoint Neuro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pulse Biosciences N/A -156.47% -109.75% ClearPoint Neuro -55.55% -309.91% -34.06%

Summary

Pulse Biosciences beats ClearPoint Neuro on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology. The company was formerly known as Electroblate, Inc. and changed its name to Pulse Biosciences, Inc. in December 2015. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

ClearPoint Neuro Company Profile

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for instruments or devices designed to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies. In addition, the company's product pipeline includes ClearTrace system, a product candidate designed to perform minimally invasive surgical procedures in the heart. It has license and collaboration agreements with The Johns Hopkins University, Clinical Laserthermia Systems Americas Inc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Blackrock Microsystems, LLC, and University of California and San Francisco. The company was formerly known as MRI Interventions, Inc. and changed its name to ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. in February 2020. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

