Critical Survey: Hurricane Energy (OTCMKTS:HRCXF) and Basic Energy Services (OTCMKTS:BASX)

Hurricane Energy (OTCMKTS:HRCXF) and Basic Energy Services (OTCMKTS:BASX) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Hurricane Energy and Basic Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hurricane Energy N/A N/A N/A Basic Energy Services -71.05% N/A -29.95%

This table compares Hurricane Energy and Basic Energy Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hurricane Energy $170.28 million 0.42 $19.90 million $0.01 3.60 Basic Energy Services $567.25 million 0.00 -$181.90 million N/A N/A

Hurricane Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Basic Energy Services.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Basic Energy Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Basic Energy Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Hurricane Energy has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Basic Energy Services has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hurricane Energy and Basic Energy Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hurricane Energy 1 4 0 0 1.80 Basic Energy Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Hurricane Energy beats Basic Energy Services on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hurricane Energy Company Profile

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops oil from fractured basement reservoirs. The company has a portfolio of contiguous offshore licenses on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, West of Shetland. Its producing oil fields include Clair, Foinaven, and Schiehallion; licenses focuses on the Rona Ridge, a major NE-SW trending basement; and assets comprise Lancaster, Whirlwind, Lincoln, Halifax, and Warwick. Hurricane Energy plc has an estimated contingent resources of approximately 2 billion barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Hurricane Exploration plc and changed its name to Hurricane Energy plc in April 2013. Hurricane Energy plc was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Godalming, the United Kingdom.

Basic Energy Services Company Profile

Basic Energy Services, Inc. provides wellsite services to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies in the United States. Its Well Servicing segment provides services performed with a mobile well servicing rig and ancillary equipment, such as well completion services involving the preparation of newly drilled wells; maintenance work involving removal, repair, and replacement of down-hole equipment and components; well workovers, including deepening, adding productive zones, isolating intervals, or repairing casings required by the operation into and out of the well, or removing equipment from the well bore; and plugging and abandonment services, as well as workover rigs. As of December 31, 2020, this segment operated a fleet of 514 well servicing rigs. The company's Water Logistics segment provides oilfield fluid supply, transportation, storage, and midstream services, such as the operation of company-owned fresh water and brine source wells and of non-hazardous wastewater disposal wells; sale and transportation of fresh and brine water; transportation of fluids used in drilling, completion, workover, and flowback operations and of saltwater produced as a by-product; rental of portable fracturing tanks and test tanks; recycling and treatment of wastewater, including produced water and flowback; and construction and maintenance of oil and natural gas production infrastructures. This segment owned and operated 1,193 water logistics trucks with an average fluid hauling capacity of up to 150 barrels; and owned 80 saltwater disposal wells. Its Completion & Remedial Services segment offers services, including rental and fishing tools; coiled tubing; thru-tubing; and underbalanced drilling in low pressure and fluid sensitive reservoirs. The company was formerly known as Sierra Well Service, Inc. and changed its name to Basic Energy Services, Inc. in 2000. Basic Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

