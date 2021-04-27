Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $104.00 to $140.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 40.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Crocs from $60.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Crocs from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. OTR Global initiated coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective (up from $87.00) on shares of Crocs in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX traded up $14.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,320. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.60 and a 200-day moving average of $68.98. Crocs has a 12 month low of $19.98 and a 12 month high of $86.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.71 million. Crocs had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $3,214,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 937,307 shares in the company, valued at $75,312,617.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total value of $823,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,112,767.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,016 shares of company stock valued at $4,942,725. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

