Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Hits New 12-Month High at $96.98

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $96.98 and last traded at $96.49, with a volume of 85176 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.84.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CROX. UBS Group upped their price objective on Crocs from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global began coverage on Crocs in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Crocs from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Crocs from $60.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Crocs from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.70.

Get Crocs alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.27. Crocs had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $3,214,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 937,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,312,617.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total transaction of $823,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,116 shares in the company, valued at $5,112,767.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,016 shares of company stock valued at $4,942,725 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CROX. FMR LLC lifted its position in Crocs by 54.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 164.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 313,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,376,000 after purchasing an additional 194,621 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Crocs in the third quarter worth $128,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Crocs by 44.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.