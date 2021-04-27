Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.94 billion-$2.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.73 billion.

Several research firms have commented on CROX. OTR Global began coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a positive rating for the company. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $93.00 target price (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Crocs in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $60.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.70.

Crocs stock traded up $12.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.82. The stock had a trading volume of 9,342,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,308. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.16. Crocs has a twelve month low of $19.98 and a twelve month high of $101.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.67, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.61. Crocs had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The firm had revenue of $460.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crocs will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 11,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total value of $905,625.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,784,225.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total transaction of $823,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,767.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,016 shares of company stock valued at $4,942,725. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

