Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Sets New 1-Year High at $50.32

Shares of Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.32 and last traded at $48.94, with a volume of 973 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.38.

COIHY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Croda International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.47 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

