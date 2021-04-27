Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Lifted to Outperform at Scotiabank

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) was upgraded by research analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CROMF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.25 to $16.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.79.

Shares of CROMF remained flat at $$12.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.43 and a 200 day moving average of $11.35. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $9.04 and a 12 month high of $12.90.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

