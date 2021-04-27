Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Sets New 1-Year High at $16.68

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$16.68 and last traded at C$16.50, with a volume of 16850 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.40.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRR.UN. TD Securities lifted their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. CIBC boosted their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$16.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.46.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$15.84 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.16, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0742 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 208.44%.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (TSE:CRR.UN)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

