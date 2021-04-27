CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:CFB)

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a research note issued on Sunday, April 25th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now anticipates that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.22. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CFB. Zacks Investment Research cut CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist upped their target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of CFB opened at $14.64 on Tuesday. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 1-year low of $7.66 and a 1-year high of $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.81. The stock has a market cap of $756.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.14 and a beta of 1.42.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $45.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.34 million.

In related news, CTO Jana Merfen bought 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief technology officer now owns 7,100 shares in the company, valued at $99,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman George F. Jones, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $277,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,523.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $337,900 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFB. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after buying an additional 6,919 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. 44.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

