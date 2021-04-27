Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 27,846 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,086,337 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 27,846 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 3.3% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $132,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $22,236,319,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 295.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,952,749 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,700,448,000 after acquiring an additional 23,862,787 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,576,225,000 after acquiring an additional 11,852,200 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 284.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,908,820 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,724,390,000 after acquiring an additional 11,030,352 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 9,693.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,698,699 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $134.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.33, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.55 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Raymond James upped their price target on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $140.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Apple from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.80.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.