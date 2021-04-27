Crown Hits Market Capitalization of $4.70 Million (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. One Crown coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000316 BTC on popular exchanges. Crown has a market capitalization of $4.70 million and approximately $20,591.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Crown has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54,979.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $885.36 or 0.01610330 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $288.05 or 0.00523917 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.34 or 0.00062451 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001671 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003897 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 38.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000023 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Crown

Crown is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 27,059,080 coins. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Crown Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

