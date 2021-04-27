Crust (CRU) Trading 18% Lower Over Last Week

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. During the last seven days, Crust has traded 18% lower against the US dollar. Crust has a total market capitalization of $195.26 million and $10.81 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crust coin can now be purchased for approximately $113.13 or 0.00206809 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Crust

Crust is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,725,927 coins. The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . The official website for Crust is www.crust.network . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

