Crypto.com Coin (CRO) Reaches Market Cap of $4.86 Billion

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. Crypto.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $4.86 billion and approximately $93.27 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto.com Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000351 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Crypto.com Coin has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Crypto.com Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00066378 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00021139 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.87 or 0.00065550 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.21 or 0.00760540 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.49 or 0.00097747 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,447.02 or 0.08125982 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin Coin Profile

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. Crypto.com Coin’s official message board is blog.crypto.com . Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom . The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com . Crypto.com Coin’s official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of Crypto.com is to accelerate the world’s transition to crypto. The Crypto.com team aims to put cryptocurrency in every wallet with a strong focus on real-life use cases. Crypto.com Chain (CRO) is a cryptocurrency token issued on the Ethereum platform, with secondary distribution only. No pre-sale, no public sale, or ICO. “

Buying and Selling Crypto.com Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto.com Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.