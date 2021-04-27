Cryptocean (CRON) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $15,617.00

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 27th. In the last seven days, Cryptocean has traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cryptocean has a market cap of $9.33 million and approximately $15,617.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptocean coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.14 or 0.00002061 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.63 or 0.00066359 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00020579 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.60 or 0.00064491 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $447.91 or 0.00811523 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.12 or 0.00096244 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,441.86 or 0.08047749 BTC.

Cryptocean Profile

CRON is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,109 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,011 coins. The official website for Cryptocean is cryptocean.io . Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @Cryptocean1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptocean is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem. It provides a different financial and technological set of tools for working with crypto-currencies, digital financial assets and fiat money. Cryptocean designed a debit card to work together with a mobile app, in order to provide the platform users with ATM withdraws service through instant crypto-fiat conversion. A digital wallet is available at Cryptocean for the users to manage their funds as well as an exchange service, where it is possible to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies. The CRON token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency that serves as a medium of exchange on the entire ecosystem. It will be tradeable within the Cryptocean exchange and supported by the platform native digital wallet. “

Buying and Selling Cryptocean

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptocean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptocean using one of the exchanges listed above.

