Cryptopay Trading 8.9% Lower Over Last Week (CPAY)

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. Cryptopay has a total market capitalization of $4.05 million and approximately $29.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cryptopay has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptopay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0593 or 0.00000108 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptopay alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00066739 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00020455 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.26 or 0.00064062 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $440.06 or 0.00799627 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.11 or 0.00096506 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,579.51 or 0.08321312 BTC.

Cryptopay Profile

CPAY is a coin. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 coins and its circulating supply is 68,378,738 coins. Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptopay’s official message board is blog.cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official website is cryptopay.me . The Reddit community for Cryptopay is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptopay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptopay is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their digital payment solutions. Cryptopay provides services like a Bitcoin wallet, a CPAY credit card, a Bitcoin payment gateway, brokerage services, and a Peer-to-Peer marketplace. Cryptopay token will benefit the tokens holders with a monthly basis reward, starting with 10% of the total revenue from the services available. Depending on the business success, it could be replaced by referral commissions. “

Cryptopay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptopay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptopay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptopay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptopay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.