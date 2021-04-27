CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 530,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 39,800 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of CSX worth $51,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 6,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in shares of CSX by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Sanchez Wealth Management Group increased its position in CSX by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 14,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.70.

In other CSX news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 36,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.27, for a total value of $3,743,950.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,259,321.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 17,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total transaction of $1,771,973.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,408,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $102.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $77.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.56. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $103.74.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.