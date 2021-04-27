CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) PT Raised to $108.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its target price raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $108.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.70.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $102.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.56. CSX has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $103.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CSX will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 17,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total transaction of $1,771,973.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $14,408,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 36,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.27, for a total transaction of $3,743,950.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,321.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

