CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) PT Raised to $108.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its target price raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $108.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.55% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.70.
NASDAQ:CSX opened at $102.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.56. CSX has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $103.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.
In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 17,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total transaction of $1,771,973.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $14,408,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 36,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.27, for a total transaction of $3,743,950.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,321.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.
CSX Company Profile
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
Featured Article: Commodities
Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.