CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Rating Increased to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $110.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $95.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 7.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus raised their price target on CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Vertical Research started coverage on CSX in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.70.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $102.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $77.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.56. CSX has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $103.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CSX will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 36,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.27, for a total transaction of $3,743,950.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,259,321.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 17,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total transaction of $1,771,973.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,408,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in CSX by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 6,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanchez Wealth Management Group grew its stake in shares of CSX by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 14,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

