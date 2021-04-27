CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.42.

A number of brokerages have commented on CTRRF. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Get CT Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

CTRRF opened at $12.89 on Tuesday. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $8.72 and a twelve month high of $12.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.85.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 350 properties totaling approximately 29 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of net leased single-tenant retail properties located across Canada.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.