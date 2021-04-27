Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Upgraded to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Cullinan Oncology in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Cullinan Oncology in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Cullinan Oncology from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Get Cullinan Oncology alerts:

Shares of Cullinan Oncology stock traded up $4.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.78. The company had a trading volume of 5,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,931. Cullinan Oncology has a one year low of $27.01 and a one year high of $59.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.20.

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Cullinan Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullinan Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.