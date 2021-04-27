Cummins (CMI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.44 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cummins to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $259.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. Cummins has a 52 week low of $143.32 and a 52 week high of $277.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 35.88%.

Several analysts have commented on CMI shares. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.71.

In other Cummins news, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $158,775.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,671.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total transaction of $2,056,143.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,107.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552 in the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

