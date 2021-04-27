Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 54.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,049 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $8,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its holdings in Cummins by 176.2% in the first quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 4,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 59.6% in the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Cummins in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Cummins by 2.0% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 133,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $259.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.32 and a 52 week high of $277.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $263.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.48.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 35.88%.

In other Cummins news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.64, for a total value of $86,113.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,457.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total transaction of $2,056,143.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,107.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Vertical Research started coverage on Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cummins from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.71.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

