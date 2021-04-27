Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Purchased by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC raised its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth $54,854,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 54.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,110,000 after purchasing an additional 11,049 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 176.2% during the first quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 4,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 352 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.64, for a total transaction of $86,113.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,457.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total value of $2,056,143.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,927 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,107.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552 over the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on CMI shares. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.71.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $259.05 on Tuesday. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.32 and a 12-month high of $277.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $263.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Cummins’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 35.88%.

Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

