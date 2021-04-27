Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $450,351,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 275.5% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 519,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,020,000 after acquiring an additional 381,280 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $63,301,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,327,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,469,000 after acquiring an additional 269,647 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 119.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 479,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,892,000 after acquiring an additional 260,681 shares during the period. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total transaction of $158,775.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,671.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total transaction of $2,056,143.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,107.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552 in the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $259.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $263.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.48. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.32 and a twelve month high of $277.09. The company has a market capitalization of $37.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 35.88%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.71.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

