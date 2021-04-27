CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Trading 5.3% Higher

Shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $127.36 and last traded at $127.34. 35,421 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 875,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.89.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of CureVac in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. CureVac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.25.

Get CureVac alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVAC. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in CureVac by 565.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac during the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of CureVac by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

CureVac Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVAC)

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its lead proprietary programs include CV8102 that is in a Phase 1 dose escalating clinical trials for four types of cancers as a monotherapy and in combination with anti-PD-1; and CV7202, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trials as a vaccine candidate against rabies.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for CureVac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CureVac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.