CURO Group (CURO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect CURO Group to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. CURO Group had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 115.45%. The business had revenue of $202.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.20 million. On average, analysts expect CURO Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CURO Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE CURO traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.79. 204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,926. The company has a market cap of $572.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 3.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10. CURO Group has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $20.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.30%.

In other CURO Group news, Director Fleischer & Lowe Gp I. Friedman sold 2,015,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $31,550,274.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 13,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $209,854.81. Corporate insiders own 51.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CURO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance products to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for CURO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.