CUTcoin Price Tops $0.25 on Major Exchanges (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. One CUTcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000452 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CUTcoin has a total market cap of $33.48 million and approximately $607.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CUTcoin has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CUTcoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.09 or 0.00071325 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00049490 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $177.44 or 0.00323784 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000548 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00009187 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00026598 BTC.

CUTcoin Profile

CUTcoin (CRYPTO:CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 139,290,890 coins and its circulating supply is 135,290,890 coins. The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CUTcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUTcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.